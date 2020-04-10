Local Businesses Suffering During Coronavirus Pandemic

For many local business owners, times have changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcos Nicolas, Owner of Tacoholics Mexican Restaurant in Henderson, Kentucky Is Feeling the Pandemic’s Impact

Marcos Nicolas, owner of Tacoholics restaurant in Henderson, Kentucky, is one of many business owners impacted by the global health crisis.

“Were trying to do our best,” Nicolas explained. “It’s been very difficult, we’ve had to adjust.”

The goal at Tacoholics is to keep as many people working as possible, so they can keep their lights on as well.

It comes as no easy task, as the business is having to pick and choose which bills to pay.

“We choose which ones are the most important to pay, like right now, our food suppliers,” Nicolas explained.

Fortunately for Nicolas, his bank has stopped all mortgage payments, allowing him to get caught up by relying on to-go orders.

“We’re just paying interest right now, so we’re not paying the main payments – that helps a lot,” Nicolas went on to say.

Doros Hadjisavva, Owner of Acropolis Greek Restaurant in Evansville, Indiana Is Doing What He Can to Outlast the Pandemic

Doros Hadjisavva has owned Acropolis in Evansville for the last 18 years, now trying to drum up as much business as he can by whipping up meals to-go.

“It’s not how much you bring in, it’s how much you save,” said Hadjisavva. “I don’t just live for today. I try to save, and see how long something like this will take.”

Gayla Bell, Owner of GaylaCake in Evansville, Indiana Is Prioritizing Her Employees

Because of wedding cancelations and social distancing, Gayla Bell, owner of GaylaCake in Evansville, says she’s lost nearly half of her business for the next few months.

“I am prioritizing what absolutely has to be taken care of, against what maybe can wait a little bit,” Bell explained.

“My number one priority is my employees,” Bell went on to say.

At GaylaCake, they’re making ready-made grab-bags for children during the Easter holiday – all while unpaid bills are on Bell’s mind.

“As far as paying the bills, we have to let them go right now,” said Bell.

Although these Tri-State business owners serve up different selections on a daily basis, they all have one thing in common – the need for customers.

