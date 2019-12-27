Local Businesses Feel Impact of New Tobacco Laws

21 is the new 18 when it comes to buying tobacco products, as new laws go into effect aimed at keeping kids away from nicotine.

But with the purchase age for cigarettes, cigars, and vapes now set at 21, not everyone is happy about the change.

Those working at Cigar! Cigar! in Evansville say they’re already feeling the impact, turning away people and losing many regular customers.

Rows of rolled cigars line the walls in protective cases at the store, but that’s where they’ll stay now for those under 21.

Lawmakers and groups have long advocated for changes in the purchase age to protect people’s health and make it harder for kids and teens to get hold of nicotine.

That’s the new reality following the passing of a spending bill that included language restricting sales.

But Ron Whitler, who manages the store, says they all thought they’d have months to prepare for changes in tobacco purchase age.

Aside from the short term sales impact on shutting the door on those under 21, he says they’re projecting losses for the store in the tens of thousands over time.

But for Ron, the change is about more than just money.

“It’s hurtful for us, because we have customers that come in, and we’ve established a relationship, a rapport. And a young man came in earlier, and his father and his brother. He had to stand outside, and he was our customer. He was just bringing his family in to show the retail establishment he comes in and visits,” he explained.

The staff is encouraging all their customers to write their representatives in hopes of finding some change in the new law.

