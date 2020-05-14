Local Businesses Feel Impact of Job Losses in the Tri-State

Thousands of new unemployment claims are coming from workers in the Tri-State.

“I told them all the first week I didn’t know how it was going to go and I was like ‘okay it’s not looking good so you guys are probably going to go on file,” says Renee Jimenez, Nellie’s Restaurant owner.

At Nellie’s in Newburgh, it’s business once again.

The last several weeks the restaurant has worked to continue placing orders for pickup, but owner say they needed to cut down on the hours of nearly 20 employees.

“Probably like someone who worked five days is down to like two days,” says Jimenez. “It was different because they couldn’t serve, so it was most of my servers.”

In the River City, other local businesses like Smitty’s furloughed at least 15 employees during this pandemic.

“You do wonder who is going to be able to come back and who is not,” says Shannon Slyth, Smitty’s manager. “How we’re going to restaff and what’s its going to look like on the other end of this.”

Managers say this was a call difficult for everyone as they tried to keep business running.

“We were able to do some curbside delivery. We tried to keep some people in here answering phones and running food out to cars, but everyone else we encouraged them to get on unemployment as quickly as we could,” says Slyth.

Many families are still struggling to put food on the table as many people are currently out of a job.

“It was heart wrenching,” says Slyth. “Just to have to pull everybody in and say ‘hey your way of life is over for a little bit and hopefully you can get some unemployment.”

The Department of Labor reports more than 30 thousand people filed for unemployment just last week alone in the Hoosier state.

Over in the Bluegrass, more than 60 thousand people filed last week.

In Illinois, that number exceeding more than 70 thousand.

“That’s a lot of people without a job,” says Jimenez. “So it’s scary right now, but I think we’re going to get back to normal and they are going to come back and everything is going to be alright. That’s what I’m hoping.”

Many of the people we talked to tell 44News as the economy starts to reopen, jobs will follow.

Comments

comments