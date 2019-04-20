Local Business Helps Wounded Veterans

One local business is taking advantage of the 4/20 holiday by helping those in need.

“So this year we chose to donate to the wounded warriors,” Co-owner Tessa Ford said.

Co-owner of New Beginnings CBD Dispensary Tessa Ford says that today is more than just a celebration of the cannabis plant.

She says she’s using this business day to help veterans in need. The Wounded Warrior Project is a charity working to offer programs, services and events for wounded veterans following military action post 9/11.

Ford says on top of raising money for veterans this saturday, she’s working to break the stigma of those who use cbd for medical use.

“That’s what we’re trying to present, honest transparency, so that whether you shop from us or anywhere else you know what you’re getting you’re not going to drop $100 on something that doesn’t work because we are going to help you with that,” Ford said.

Ford says that 100 percent of the proceeds from today’s event will go towards the wounded warrior project.

“you know we want to let everyone know we are citizens just like you were not a bunch of stoners and we can help,” Ford said.

This CBD dispensary new beginnings opened back in october and the co owner tells me that business has boomed with the community has been being nothing but supportive.

