Local Blacksmith to Compete on History Channel

A local blacksmith will compete in the History Channel’s Forged in Fire program on August 28th at 8 p.m.

Evansville resident Benton Frisse started smithing in 2012 and has carried on the crat from his step dad who is a blacksmith of 30 years. Frisse grew up in New Harmony, Indiana and graduated from the University of Southern Indiana.

He also attended John C. Campbell Folk School and New England School of Metalwork to further his blacksmithing and bladesmithing skills.

The program will showcase four bladesmiths competing against the clock, a unique challenge, and each other for a chance to win $10,000.

According to a news release, Frisse can’t reveal if he won the ultimate prize but hopes the program helps to raise awareness for the skills required in blacksmithing.

For more information on the program or Frisse’s products, visit River City Forge & Tool.

