Local American Legion Honors Fallen Service Members for Memorial Day

American Legion Post 462 in Somerville, Indiana, has a long history of honoring service members.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the veterans at Post 462 carried on with their 55th Memorial Day tribute, remembering their fallen comrades.

The Southern Indiana American Legion post visited seven cemeteries in the area to honor those lost.

Members of American Legion Post 462 shot off a 21-gun salute and played Taps at each site.

