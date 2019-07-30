Local Agencies Team Up to Host Backpack Stuffing Event

With summer ending, local organizations are donating school supplies to students with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

Tuesday, members of the Young Professionals Network of Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors will be stuffing more than 500 backpacks with school supplies.

The project is from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union on Theater Drive.

Backpacks and supplies will also be given away on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Evansville Basketball Academy on Kotter Avenue.

