Lloyd Winnecke Wins Re-Election as Evansville Mayor

Evansville voters cast their ballots Tuesday and returned Lloyd Winnecke to the mayor’s office for a third term.

Winnecke defeated independent Steve Ary and Libertarian Bart Gadau with 11,711 votes.

Elsewhere, Democrats gained control of city council.

Republican Ron Bean won At-Large seats in the city council with 7,335.

Democrat Johnathan Weaver won At-Large seats in the city council with 7,055.

Democrat Kaitlin Moore Morley won At-Large seats in the city council with 6,477.

Democrat Ben Trockman won the seat of City Council, Ward 1 with 1,790 votes.

Democrat Missy Mosby won the seat of City Council, Ward 2 with 1,300 votes.

Democrat Zac Heronemus won the seat of City Council, Ward 3 with 1,093 votes.

Democrat Alex Burton won the seat of City Council, Ward 4 with 1,868 votes.

Republican incumbent Justin Elpers won the seat of City Council, Ward 5 with 1,724 votes.

Democrat incumbent Jim Brinkmeyer won the seat of City Council, Ward 6 with 1,208 votes.

For more election results, click here.

Related content:

Comments

comments