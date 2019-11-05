Campaign 2019EvansvilleIndiana

Lloyd Winnecke Wins Re-Election as Evansville Mayor

Tyrone Morris 4 hours ago
Evansville voters cast their ballots Tuesday and returned Lloyd Winnecke to the mayor’s office for a third term.

Winnecke defeated independent Steve Ary and Libertarian Bart Gadau with 11,711 votes.

Elsewhere, Democrats gained control of city council.

  • Republican Ron Bean won At-Large seats in the city council with 7,335.
  • Democrat Johnathan Weaver won At-Large seats in the city council with 7,055.
  • Democrat Kaitlin Moore Morley won At-Large seats in the city council with 6,477.
  • Democrat Ben Trockman won the seat of City Council, Ward 1 with 1,790 votes.
  • Democrat Missy Mosby won the seat of City Council, Ward 2 with 1,300 votes.
  • Democrat Zac Heronemus won the seat of City Council, Ward 3 with 1,093 votes.
  • Democrat Alex Burton won the seat of City Council, Ward 4 with 1,868 votes.
  • Republican incumbent Justin Elpers won the seat of City Council, Ward 5 with 1,724 votes.
  • Democrat incumbent Jim Brinkmeyer won the seat of City Council, Ward 6 with 1,208 votes.

For more election results, click here.

