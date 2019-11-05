Campaign 2019EvansvilleIndiana
Lloyd Winnecke Wins Re-Election as Evansville Mayor
Evansville voters cast their ballots Tuesday and returned Lloyd Winnecke to the mayor’s office for a third term.
Winnecke defeated independent Steve Ary and Libertarian Bart Gadau with 11,711 votes.
Elsewhere, Democrats gained control of city council.
- Republican Ron Bean won At-Large seats in the city council with 7,335.
- Democrat Johnathan Weaver won At-Large seats in the city council with 7,055.
- Democrat Kaitlin Moore Morley won At-Large seats in the city council with 6,477.
- Democrat Ben Trockman won the seat of City Council, Ward 1 with 1,790 votes.
- Democrat Missy Mosby won the seat of City Council, Ward 2 with 1,300 votes.
- Democrat Zac Heronemus won the seat of City Council, Ward 3 with 1,093 votes.
- Democrat Alex Burton won the seat of City Council, Ward 4 with 1,868 votes.
- Republican incumbent Justin Elpers won the seat of City Council, Ward 5 with 1,724 votes.
- Democrat incumbent Jim Brinkmeyer won the seat of City Council, Ward 6 with 1,208 votes.
