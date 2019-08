Some people are just reaching their prime by the time they turn 40, but for one Tri-State Pool four decades of activities has taken a toll on it’s appearance and budget.

The Executive Director of the Parks and Rec Department for the City of Evansville says, at one time Lloyd Pool was the high water mark for aquatics centers in the region.

It’s past and future is the subject of this week’s Tri-State Treasures.

Comments

comments