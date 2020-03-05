Lloyd Expressway Construction Continues

Tri-State drivers are upset as a construction project picks back up on the Lloyd Expressway. The first part of the project ended last year, but it’s underway again.

They’re finishing a pavement repair project between U.S. 41 and Fielding Road. This means one lane of traffic will be closed during the day.

Drivers tell 44News they’re now having to take the back roads trying to avoid rush hour traffic. They also dread stop signs placed along lanes typically used for merging onto the Lloyd, prior to the construction. These areas can cause clusters of traffic.

“I was almost involved in an accident yesterday from somebody coming to an abrupt stop. It doesn’t give people enough chance to maneuver around,” says Aaron Hadley.

The project should be finished by the end of June, weather permitting.

Comments

comments