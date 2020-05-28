Kentucky
Livermore Man Charged in Connection With Hitting Panther Creek Bridge
The individual responsible for striking the Panther Creek Bridge and leaving the scene has been identified and charged, Kentucky State Police announced Thursday.
Willis Fagan, 53, of Livermore was operating a 1997 GMC flatbed truck belonging to United Propane Gas when he struck the bridge.
The incident happened on Monday, May 18 between 2 and 3 p.m. Witnesses said the crane on the truck was left up and struck all support pillars.
Fagan was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
The investigation is on-going.