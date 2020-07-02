Live Racing Season Kicks Off at Ellis Park

The live racing season kicked off Thursday at Ellis Park.

And with seven individuals testing positive for Covid-19 last weekend, the staff was already prepared for the virus.

“Some of the people on the backside, which includes trainers, jockeys, hot walkers, grooms, they come from all over the country — from other tracks,” said Ellis Park marketing manager Allie Sclafani.

“So, we knew that there was a statistical probability that someone may have come in contact with someone else at some point who may have been exposed to Covid — 19.”

The positive individuals are still under 24-hour surveillance, while anyone who came into contact with them was also tested.

“We sterilized everything on the backside…this is a mile long track, so there’s quite a bit of space on this two hundred acres between front side operations and backside operations,” Sclafani said. “So, none of our front side employees were really at risk because there’s minimal contact.”

And the pandemic isn’t the only obstacle Ellis Park has had to face while gearing up for the first day of racing, with over eight inches of rain over the last few days making it tougher for jockeys to safely ride the turf track.

“We needed it a little bit more firm,” said track superintendent Javier Barajas. “So, I decided to take them off the turf and put them all on the dirt track until the turf track gets a little bit more time to dry.”

As for fans — they can reserve seats to view the races in more private areas — but the stands are off limits for now to encourage social distancing.

“That’s going to be a little depressing — not having everybody out here,” said racing secretary Dan Bork. “But the good news is we are racing — we’re trying to keep our protocols and trying to keep everybody safe.”

And while masks are already required for staff members, new protocols could be rolling out soon.

“We may ultimately make masks mandatory for guests next week,” Sclafani said.

Assistant horse trainer Dana Hancock says it’s a small price to pay for getting to do what she loves.

“I don’t feel like anybody has been mad about it or anything,” she said. “We’re willing to do whatever we got to do to race — this is how we make a living.”

And for jockey James Graham, it was a fast start to the season — winning the first race of the day.

“I’m always happy to be here at Ellis,” he said. “Especially on opening day.”

