Live Educational Programming Offered by Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

As schools across the Tri-State area cease in-class teaching due to COVID-19, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is offering live, educational programming via Facebook Live.

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, conservation educators with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hosting special Facebook Live educational sessions starting at 1:00 p.m. EDT, 12:00 p.m. CDT on all weekdays.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says that the sessions will be streamed live on the Salato Wildlife Education Center’s Facebook Page.

Each educational session will last for approximately 30 minutes.

“Team Kentucky is excited to offer our children and families an educational experience that allows children to learn about our state’s wildlife species from their homes,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. “I encourage families across the Commonwealth to take advantage of this virtual opportunity to help keep our children engaged in learning as we all come together to combat the coronavirus.”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife operates the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort to foster an appreciation for the state’s native wildlife species and their conservation, as well as the importance of fishing, hunting, boating, and related recreation opportunities.

