The Literacy Center Launches ‘Read for the People’ Project

The Literacy Center is asking for community members to help read the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence as part of their new “Read for the People” program.

To take part, all you need is a way to record your voice and a reason to read. The center is seeking volunteers of all backgrounds record separate parts of each text, to produce a recording of the entire Constitution and Declaration of Independence that highlights the diversity of the United States of America, and the fact that we are all members of the same human species.

The recordings will be added to the Talking Library which was founded in March 2020.

Volunteers can send their recordings to admin@litcenter.org. The current deadline for submissions is June 26th. Recordings received after this date will be still be accepted but may be added to the finished project at a later date.

Click here to find out how you can be a part of this event.

