List of Firework Safety Tips for Independence Day

Playing with fireworks can be fun and games but it can quickly turn tragic in seconds.

That’s why 44New is providing several tips to prevent accidents.

Here are the do’s and don’ts of firework safety:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Comments

comments