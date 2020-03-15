List of Closings and Event Cancellations Due to the Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus, the list of Tri-State schools, businesses, and events continues to grow.

Here are the schools in our area that have announced they will be closed starting Monday.

Indiana

-Evansville Vanderburgh County Schools–Until March 30th

-North Posey Schools–Until April 6th

-Warrick County Schools–Through April 6th

-Mt. Vernon Schools–Until April 6th

-Jasper Schools–Until April 6th

-North Gibson Schools–Until April 13th

-East Gibson Schools–Until April 13th

-South Gibson Schools–Until April 13th

-Pike County Schools–Until April 3rd

-Perry Central Schools–Until April 6th

-Tell City-Troy Township Schools–Until April 6th

Kentucky

-Daviess County Schools–Until April 6th

-Owensboro Public Schools–Until April 6th

-Henderson County Schools–Until March 30th

-Union County Schools–Until March 30th

-Webster County Schools–Until March 30th

-Hopkins County Schools–Until March 30th

-McLean County Schools–CLOSED: Return TBD

-Muhlenberg County Schools–CLOSED: Return TBD

-Ohio County Schools–Until April 6th

-Hancock County Schools–Until April 6th

Illinois

-White County Schools–Until March 30th

-Wabash County Schools–Until March 30th

-Wayne County Schools–Until March 30th

-Edwards County Schools–Until March 30th

Several school corporations have announced plans for free school lunches during the closures.

Colleges, local facilities, businesses, and venues have also closed or canceled events.

Area hospitals and health care facilities are implementing new visitor policies.

For the latest updates, stay with 44News on air and online as we continue to watch the spread of Covid-19 across the region.

You can also follow us on social media or download the 44News app to your smartphone or tablet.

Comments

comments