Lions Arts and Festival Kicks Off Next Week in Henderson

Get ready for the annual Lions Arts and Crafts Festival will be on October 5th and 6th in Audubon State Park in Henderson, KY. The festival will start at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m each day.

Around 125 arts and crafts vendors are expected in this year’s festival. Activities will include quilts, wooden yard art, handmade soaps, decorative pillows, handmade solar lights and stands, embroidery items, and much more.

Admission is $5. Shuttle cars will be available on-site.

