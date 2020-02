Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2020 Season Is EPIC

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2020 performance series will showcase an array of genres through a diverse lineup of performances featuring rock, blues, country, bluegrass, and family entertainment.

The Grammy Award-winning Del McCoury Band, the multiplatinum Edgar Winter Band (with very special guest Henry Lee Summer), and 2018 Blues Music Award’s “Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year” Samantha Fish highlight the Amphitheatre’s annual summer events.

Norman Corwin’s former Broadway play The Rivalry, a dramatization that takes its audience behind the scenes of the iconic and electrifying debates between incumbent Illinois Senator Stephen Douglas and a then-unknown lawyer named Abraham Lincoln, will set up residency on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 26-28, 2020. It will be produced by Actors Community Theatre, a 501c3 not-for-profit headquartered in nearby Jasper, Ind. It is their fourth consecutive season producing the Lincoln-based performance at the Lincoln Amphitheatre, having most recently produced the musical Here I Grew Up in 2019.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2020 Performance Series includes:

•Saturday, May 16: Captain Fantastic – a tribute to Elton John, presented in part by Kimball Electronics

•Saturday, May 30: All My Rowdy Friends – a tribute to Hank Williams, Jr., presented by Thermwood and Spencer Industries

•Saturday, June 6: An Evening with Samantha Fish, presented by the Perry County Community Foundation and the Spencer County Community Foundation

•Saturday, June 13: Wreking Crüe – a tribute to Mötley Crüe, presented by Mulzer Crushed Stone

•Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 26-28: The Rivalry, presented by Best Home Furnishings with additional support from the Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association

•Saturday, July 18: ONE – a celebration of U2

•Saturday, July 25: Monsters of Yacht, America’s premier Yacht Rock tribute band, presented in part by MasterBrand Cabinets

•Saturday, August 8: Del McCoury Band, presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation and the Perry County Community Foundation

•Saturday, August 22: Edgar Winter Band with special guest Henry Lee Summer, presented by Kimball International

•Saturday, September 5: Southern Accents – a tribute to Tom Petty, presented by Fibertech,Inc.

•Saturday, September 26: Hard Day’s Night – an audio & visual tribute to the Beatles, presented by Kyana Woodstock

•Saturday, October 10: The Goonies– a 35th Anniversary Presentation, presented by Friends of Lincoln State Park

Individual tickets for each of the 2020 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series events are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.

Ticket prices are inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as Lincoln State Park’s gate fee.

Seating for all shows and sections is general admission/festival seating.

VIP tickets include preferred seating, as well as a complimentary drink voucher good for Pepsi products or beer/wine products.

The 2020 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series is shaping up to be absolutely epic!

