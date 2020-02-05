Lincoln Amphitheatre Announces 2020 Summer Performance Series Lineup

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2020 performance series will showcase an array of genres through a diverse lineup of performances featuring rock, blues, country, bluegrass, and family entertainment.

The Grammy Award-winning Del McCoury Band, the multiplatinum Edgar Winter Band (with very special guest Henry Lee Summer), and 2018 Blues Music Award’s “Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year” Samantha Fish highlight the Amphitheatre’s annual summer events.

Norman Corwin’s former Broadway play The Rivalry, a dramatization that takes its audience behind the scenes of the iconic and electrifying debates between incumbent Illinois Senator Stephen Douglas and a then-unknown lawyer named Abraham Lincoln,will set up residency on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 26-28, 2020. It will be produced by Actors Community Theatre, a 501c3 not-for-profit headquartered in nearby Jasper, Ind. It is their fourth consecutive season producing the Lincoln-based performance at the Lincoln Amphitheatre, having most recently produced the musical Here I Grew Up in 2019.

The 2020 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series marks the fifth summer of a unique partnership and management agreement between the Indiana Office of Tourism Development (IOTD) and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. IOTD is part of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch’s Family of Business.

‘Annual attendance figures have jumped more than 42 percent since the inaugural full season (2016) of the agreement,’ Crouch said. ‘In 2019, the venue sold out all nine of its music performances, with tickets being sold to residents in 24 states and over 139 Indiana municipalities.’

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2020 Performance Series includes:

•Saturday, May 16: Captain Fantastic – a tribute to Elton John

•Saturday, May 30: All My Rowdy Friends – a tribute to Hank Williams, Jr.

•Saturday, June 6: An Evening with Samantha Fish

•Saturday, June 13: Wreking Crüe – a tribute to Mötley Crüe

•Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 26-28: The Rivalry

•Saturday, July 18: ONE – a celebration of U2

•Saturday, July 25: Monsters of Yacht, America’s premier Yacht Rock tribute band

•Saturday, August 8: Del McCoury Band

•Saturday, August 22: Edgar Winter Band with special guest Henry Lee Summer

•Saturday, September 5: Southern Accents – a tribute to Tom Petty

•Saturday, September 26: Hard Day’s Night – an audio & visual tribute to the Beatles

•Saturday, October 10: The Goonies– a 35th Anniversary Presentation

Individual tickets for each of the 2020 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series events are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.

Ticket prices are inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as Lincoln State Park’s gate fee.

Seating for all shows and sections is general admission/festival seating.

VIP tickets include preferred seating, as well as a complimentary drink voucher good for Pepsi products or beer/wine products. Concessions, venue merchandise, and artist merchandise (when applicable) will be available for purchase at each event.

