Limited Number of Spectators Allowed at 146th Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks

A limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend the 146th runnings of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery released a statement on Thursday, June 25, confirming the allowance of spectators for both the Derby on Saturday, Sept. 5, and the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, Sept. 4.

We are excited to let you know the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks will be held September 4 and 5 with spectators present! https://t.co/jLJdQdJ18l — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) June 25, 2020

“The impact of the Kentucky Derby extends well beyond the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs,” the release from Flanery said. “It is an incredibly important time for the City of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky both culturally, economically and with respect to our time-honored traditions. Both employees and guests are asked to take an active role in following all guidelines. We must all do our part to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Guidelines developed for the event take from standards set forth by the Louisville Metro Health Department and Kentucky’s Healthy at Work requirements.

Below Are Some of the Key Requirements for Attendees of the Races:

Ticketing Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby commemorative tickets will be replaced with mobile tickets to gain entry to the facility. Tickets for all Derby Week dates will not be sold at the box office and may be purchased online or over the phone.

Fan Conduct All guests entering the facility are encouraged to wear a cloth or other protective mask that fully covers their nose and mouth and to social distance from other guests when possible. Guests are asked to not attend if not feeling well. *Subject to change pending current public health guidelines.

Guest Safety Guest capacity reductions will be in effect for all areas within the facility. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at key entrances and contact areas. Soap and water will be available in all restroom locations.

General Admission General admission capacity will be limited to ensure adequate space for social distancing. General admission access will be limited to the infield area. There will be no access to the Paddock or “front side” areas of the facility.

Food & Beverage Menu items will be covered and individually presented to guests instead of being served off of Chef’s tables. Menu selection will be reduced to ensure the same level of quality is maintained. Individual cutlery kits, napkins and single-use condiments will be distributed to guests and all concession items will be wrapped.



Both employees and guests have been asked to take an active role in following all guidelines.

Those who purchased Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby tickets for the originally scheduled May dates can use those tickets for the new September dates. Refund options are available for those who can’t attend the new dates.

For more information and to see updates to the Churchill Downs plan as they become available, visit the Kentucky Derby website.

Comments

comments