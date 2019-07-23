Lily King Defends Title at FINA World Championships

Evansville’s and Olympic Gold-Medalist Lilly King defended her crown early this morning in South Korea.

King took first place in the 100m Breaststroke at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. She swam a 1:04.93, which was 00.56 seconds ahead of second-place finisher, Yuliya Efimova of Russia.

King’s time was the same exact time as her gold-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She defended the title that she won at the last FINA World Championships in 2017 in Budapest. At that race, she set a World Record of 1:04.13.

