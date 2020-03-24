Lilly King Responds to Postponement of Tokyo 2020 Games

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Tokyo 2020 games to postpone until summer 2021. Athletes everywhere reacted to the announcement with a mixture of sadness and relief. Even Evansville native and two-time gold medalist Lilly King responded to the postponement. In the statement below, she shared her response with 44News:

I was happy that the International Olympic Committee came to a quick decision regarding the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. I was especially pleased that USOPC and USA Swimming listened to the input of the athletes to make a choice that was in everyone’s best interests—the athletes, their families, as well as the officials and fans from around the world.

I’m taking this postponement as an opportunity to spend the next year on getting better. My hope is that this short delay will result in an Olympics that will be the pinnacle of sport. See you in Tokyo, 2021!