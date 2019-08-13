LGBTQ History Curriculum to Be Taught in Illinois Schools

Starting next year, Illinois schools will be required by law to include lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transexual history in the curriculum. On Friday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 246 that mandates LGBTQ history that the subject be taught as of July 1st, 2020.

Topics that will be added include the nation’s first gay rights organization, the society for human rights and the first U.S. woman in space, who was lesbian.

All textbooks must also include roles and contributions of all people protected under the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Illinois has become the fourth state to include LGBTQ history in the curriculum.

