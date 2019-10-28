Lewis Black to Perform in Evansville Next April

A popular comedian will perform next April in Evansville.

Grammy Award-winning, stand-up comedian Lewis Black will perform at Victory Theater on April 19, 2020.

The performance is part of his “It Gets Better Every Day” nationwide tour in 2020.

In a release, Black is quoted to “provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience.” Black has performed over 200 nights annually around the world. Also, Black continues to be the longest-running contributor to “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. He has released eight comedy albums, including winning two Grammys.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 1st at 10AM though Ticketmaster.com and Ford Center Ticket Office.

