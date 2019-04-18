Letter Carrier Honored for Heroic Action

One Princeton man had a frightening experience while out walking his dog, when he was attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull. But the heroism of a local mail carrier gave this story a happy ending.

Now, that postal worker is being honored for his act of bravery.

Daniel “Mark” Schuh has been a mail carrier for 38 years, but nothing could have prepared him for this encounter. What started as a normal day of delivering the mail turned terrifying in a split second. But even though he was caught by surprise, that didn’t stop him from jumping into action.

“Nothing like this,” Schuh recalled. “Cats and dogs attack, but nothing like this.”

For mail carriers, being fast on your feet is part of the job. But it was Schuh’s quick thinking–and quicker reflexes–that brought him to the rescue when he heard a nearby pet owner in trouble.

“I heard a commotion,” Shuh explained. “I hurried on down there. And when I got down there, Mr. Fouts was laying on his dog, protecting it.”

Keith Fouts was out that morning taking his dog for a walk when they crossed paths with a neighbor–and his much larger pit bull. When that pit bull got loose, it attacked without warning.

“That was truly a life or death situation,” Fouts explained. “That dog intended to kill my dog. There was no question in my mind about it. She wouldn’t give up. She was determined to kill my dog, and I was determined that she wouldn’t.”

The commotion sent Schuh running over, grabbing his can of USPS-issued animal repellent.

“And I sprayed and sprayed, and probably used almost a whole can, and then finally dazed him enough to where he backed up into the street,” Shuh told.

Fouts explained that thanks to that quick action, he and his dog made it out with minor injuries: “The dog spent three days in the vet hospital. She seems to be normal. I can’t tell any real after-effects for her.”

But Schuh’s bravery that day makes him more than just a mail carrier. Fouts says: he’s a hero.

“He got the dog off, and he saved the day, and as far as I’m concerned he’s as much a hero as you see on television every day.”

