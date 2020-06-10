Less Humid Air Finally Reaches the Tri-State

If you woke up early enough and ventured out before 8 o’clock or so, then you felt it; air you could wear. That tropical humidity lingering across the Tri-State actually drove heat indices up to 87° at times early this morning! Fortunately, a passing cold front a short while later allowed a more comfortable and less humid air mass to finally reach the region later in the day. As of this evening, we’re seeing dew point values in the mid and upper 50s rather than the mid 70s and that has made a world of difference!

While we still dealt with wind gusts nearing the 40 mph mark at times this afternoon, it almost didn’t matter – the lack of moisture in the atmosphere was almost like a weight being lifted from the Ohio Valley. Those winds are expected to calm over the coming hours and eventually shift toward the northwest allowing temperatures overnight to dip back into the upper 50s for a good portion of the area. In fact, despite tomorrow’s added sunshine, our northerly winds are only expected to allow afternoon highs to reach the low 80s (we’ll only reach 82° in Evansville).

Now, we’re not completely through with the heat quite yet, peak temperatures Friday will again reach the mid to upper 80s, but humidity levels at the surface will remain comfortable – so you know, it’ll be a dry heat. That’s good, right? More good news though; another cold front is expected to swing through the Midwest Friday evening, ushering in yet another cool down. Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday are only expected to reach just 82° and 79° respectively under mainly clear skies.

Enjoy the non-tropical weather.

