Legal Recreational Use of Marijuana Approved in Illinois

Illinois lawmakers working to legalize recreational marijuana have hit a snag that other states have wrestled with whether to allow people to grow a marijuana plant for personal use.

The 10 states that have legalized marijuana all have different homegrown rules with Michigan allowing you to grow as many as 12 plants but Washington state not allowing you to grow any.

The question in Illinois was settled when the Senate approved only medical marijuana patients can grow their own. The differences comes as states view the competing arguments on home cultivation.

Opponents say it fuels black market sales and but others say if a business can sell it they should be able to grow it.

This issue is often overshadowed by other aspects of legalization like lucrative dispensary licenses.

