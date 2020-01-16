The Legacy of Dr. David L. Rice

It’s a sad day for the University of Southern Indiana, as their founding president Dr. David L Rice has died.

Rice passed away on Wednesday, January 15, peacefully at his residence in York, Pennsylvania.

He lived to be 90-years-old and leaves behind a huge legacy at USI with the campus’ library named in his honor.

During Rice’s 27 years of leadership as USI’s president, enrollment grew to over 7,400 students on a 1,400-acre property.

With his direction, USI became the first four-year institution in Indiana to have a degree-transfer agreement with Ivy Tech Community College, which in turn paved the way for Indiana to develop a statewide community college system.

“If you think about dr. Rice, things that come to my mind immediately are visionary, compassion, intellect, and educator. Someone who had the courage and strength to have a vision that he, and many men and women around this community, saw to fruition, the creation of this university,” USI’s current president Dr. Ronald Rochon said, speaking of the amazing impact Rice had on the university.

Rochon says he will forever remember Dr. Rice for his legacy and generous heart. He will always cherish the time they spent together.

Visitation and the funeral will be held on the USI campus, but very few details are being released about the arrangements at this time.

