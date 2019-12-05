Lebanon Police Officer Facing Child Seduction Charges

According to Fox-affiliate Fox 59, child seductions charges have been filed against an officer with the Lebanon Police Department.

James Miller faces charges of child seduction and domestic battery after allegedly fondling or touching a juvenile.

Fox 59 says Captain Miller was suspended on September 19 after LPD learned Boone County Sheriff’s Office was conducting the investigation.

Miller was placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation was being conducted.

LPD said on December 2, the special prosecutor would be seeking charges related to the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Miller submitted retirement paperwork to LPD on Dec. 3 and will retire on Dec. 8.

