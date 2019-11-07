Lebanon Man Found Guilty in 2017 Stabbing Death of Elderly Man

A Lebanon man has been found guilty of violently stabbing a 73-year-old man to death in 2017 and assaulting the victim’s wife.

On Thursday, 23-year-old Zachariah Wright appeared before a Boone County judge and was found guilty of 15 counts, including murder, attempted murder, attempted rape, burglary, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, sexual battery, and theft.

Wright was found not guilty of one of the counts of theft.

Court documents say Wright entered the home of Maxwell Foster on June 18th, 2017 and violently stabbed Foster to death. He also attempted to rape and set Foster’s wife on fire. Wright was 19 at the time.

Police say Wright selected the targets at random.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty for Wright but later decided to not forward with that punishment.

Wright will be sentenced on January 16th.

Comments

comments