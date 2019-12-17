LeanCor to Establish New Headquarters in Kentucky; Create 53 Jobs

Logistics services provider LeanCor Supply Chain Group LLC plans to add 53 full-time jobs in Northern Kentucky and invest $4.4 million in moving its headquarters into a larger office building within Boone County.

Expecting growth throughout the coming years, LeanCor executives plan to relocate within Boone County to meet growing customer demand. The company’s investment will include renovations and furnishings, technology and equipment upgrades.

Nearly 550 logistics facilities operate in Kentucky, with 75,000 existing and announced jobs. Located within a day’s drive of 65 percent of the US population, Kentucky is a premier location for logistics and distribution businesses of any size. Each day, more than 2.1 million packages are processed at Kentucky’s logistics hubs.

On Thursday the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based agreement can provide up to $755,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $4.4 million and annual targets of creation and maintenance of 53 Kentucky-resident full-time jobs across 10 years, paying an average hourly wage of $40 including benefits across those jobs.

For more information on LeanCor, you can click here.

Information on Kentucky’s economic development efforts and programs is available here.

