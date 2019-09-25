League of Women Voters Hold Voter Registration Event

Tuesday the League of Women Voters in Southwestern Indiana were doing their part to get voters registered. The group hosted a voter registration drive to help people get signed up to make their voices heard.

The event also gave local voters a chance to double check their information and figure out what to do if anything was incorrect. Officials say with local and state elections this year and a presidential race in 2020 everyone’s voice will need to be heard.

LOWV Secretary Barbara Delker says, “It’s important for the community to have opportunities to register to vote and Vanderburgh County usually has a low voter turnout and we would like to increase the number of registrations, therefore, increasing the number of voters.”

The deadline to register to vote in Indiana and Kentucky is October 7th for this year’s elections.

Voters in Indiana will be casting ballots in municipal elections November 5th.

Kentucky voters will cast ballots for several offices including the governor.

