Leaders in Evansville and Henderson Collaborate on Reopening Cities

City leaders in both Evansville and Henderson are collaborating in their efforts to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, providing new signs for businesses reminding shoppers to maintain a safe social distance and to wear a mask when shopping.

Officials in each area say there has been a focus among business owners to keep customers and employees as safe as possible.

The collaboration efforts look to restore confidence to local businesses and help economies in each city recover.

“We’re all worried about our economies, we want them to bounce back,” said Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider. “This is one we that we can do it and cooperate on either side of the river to help get it done because we all know we share workforce, we share shoppers, we share business owners.”

“Cooperating in this way is only going to benefit us and benefit the public, and help them know that it’s safe to come back in our stores,” Judge-Executive Schneider went on to say.

“There are a lot of people working on this effort with a focus on making sure people get back to work and back into the marketplace in the safest, healthiest way possible,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said.

Both Judge-Executive Schneider and Mayor Winnecke hope everyone will respect the guidelines put in place as both communities work to get the economy back on track.

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App.

Related:

Comments

comments