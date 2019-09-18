Leader of Nationwide Fraud Scheme Receives Sentencing

The man accused of organizing a nationwide fraud scheme received his sentencing Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Knight, 25, of Canton, Michigan was sentenced to five years in prison by United States District Judge Richard L. Young in Evansville.

Previously, Knight pled guilty to charges involving credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft. His co-defendant, 26-year-old Dylan Garrett also pled guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.

On October 21st, 2017, Knight and Garrett were arrested by Evansville police after a traffic stop. During a vehicle search, officers found more than 83 different credit cards in six different names, fraudulent driver’s licenses, two computers, and a cred card Magstripe read/writer.

Court documents say Knight was the leader of a group who used fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses in at least 13 states including Indiana.

Knight, Garrett, and other members of the criminal conspiracy made more than 100 fraudulent purchases at over 60 stores totaling more than $107,000.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Secret Service and Evansville Police Department.

