Leader of Carver Community Organization Receives Governor’s Award

The executive director fo the Carver Community Organization was named the recipient of the 2019 Governor’s Award for Achievement in Health & Wellness.

The recipient of this award, David Wagner, has served as the executive director of Carver Community Organization for 30 years. Over the years, Carver has evolved to meet the needs of the community.

The award states that the recipient of this award is committed to the creation and preservation of physical and mental health and wellness in their community, using their talents to improve the lives of fellow Hoosiers.

Carver Community Organization has a long history of serving the community. Its program offerings include first and second-shift childcare; after school and summer youth programs, and programs and meals for senior citizens like AARP Foundation Experience Corp, and RSVP Volunteer Program.

Carver will celebrate its 74th year of service on September 26th and its annual luncheon.

Comments

comments