Layoffs Cause Surge of Unemployment Claims

More local workers filed unemployment claims last week than during any other week in the nation’s history. Across the country, 3.4 million people filed for benefits.

This surge of unemployment claims comes after tens of thousands of Hoosiers and Kentuckians were left without a stream of income.

Mandy Todd works for a chiropractor in Hopkins County, Kentucky, that had to close.

“It’s been a hardship for us and our patients. We miss them terribly. They are like family to us,” says Todd.

Not only has this closure been emotionally taxing, but it was also putting her family in a tough spot financially.

“I’m a single mother so I rely on my paycheck,” says Todd. “It’s how I pay my mortgage, it’s how I make sure Avery is taken care of.” She filed for unemployment last week, hoping to get ahead of the curve as she continues providing for herself and her daughter. Although, the website and phone line, used to file claims, was already inundated with people sharing similar concerns.

“I got up at 6:30 in the morning thinking I was going to get ahead of everybody else on the call,” says Todd. Unfortunately, she was on hold for more than 4 hours. “I set my phone down on speaker, went ahead with my daily chores and finally after somebody picked up, I really couldn’t believe it. I was like ‘I actually hear a voice on the other end right now.'”

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet responded by increasing its staff during the up-tick in unemployment insurance claims.

“The governor and the state are working really hard to make sure that we all are taken care of,” says Todd. She says a wave of relief washed over her when she realized she would be given a portion of her salary during this pandemic. “I don’t know what we would do if I wasn’t able to get that unemployment and I feel terrible for friends all around that aren’t as fortunate.”

Kentucky Career Center offices across the Commonwealth are closed due help prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you have questions about your claims you can call the office located in your area.

Hopkinsville area: (270)-889-6509

Owensboro are: (270)-686-2502

Central City area: (270)-338-3654

Madisonville area: (270)-821-9966

Lebanon area: (270)-692-6870

Kentuckians can file an unemployment rate here or by calling (502)-875-0442

Hoosiers can file an unemployment rate here.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is warning waits may be longer than usually. Also be mindful that all UI claims for Indiana must be filed online. You are now required to provide a working email address and information about your driver’s license or state identification card, if you have a license or card, when they log into their Uplink accounts.

