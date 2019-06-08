Lawyer Responds to Judge’s Ruling Against EVSC

A Federal Judge ruled Friday that the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation violated a student’s Fourteenth Amendment right based on the equal protection clause.

The student involved has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and is under a doctor’s care. The student is also taking hormone therapy.

Despite the fact the student has long identified as a male, school administrators told the student he cannot use the restroom that identifies with his chosen gender.

The ACLU of Indiana sued the EVSC in February on behalf of a student who was denied the ability to use the restroom they identified with and the attorney for the now 18-year-old former student and the school district’s lawyer are responding to the ruling.

According to court documents, the student was told he would have to use the girls restroom or use the restroom in the school nurse’s office.

EVSC general counsel Patrick Shoulders says the ruling is unsubstantiated.

“We certainly and most respectfully believe the judge is absolutely wrong, so we will have to determine how we go from here,” Shoulders stated.

He says the school district stands behind its decision.

“I can tell you that the issue is a matter, is in a great deal of flux across the United States of America,” said Shoulders.

“Right now, based upon this ruling, an unemancipated high school student seems to have more rights than an adult member of the United States military.”

EVSC is the third largest school district in the state and as a recipient of federal funding, is covered by the federal Title IX policy.

Wally Paynter is the Director of Tri-State Alliance says every student should feel safe at school.

“I’m positive because this is the decision we thought would happen,” said Wally Paynter. “All students, including transgender students should feel safe at EVSC schools and the judge agreed.”

Paynter adds he hopes the ruling will lead to EVSC making policy changes.

“At the moment we’re just talking about one trans-student, but I think it sends a signal that EVSC needs to look at its policy and procedures and consider using best practices when it deals with transgender students.

According to Shoulders, the judge is giving the school district 14 days to determine whether or not a jury trial is needed.

“We have been a test case for the state of Indiana,” said Shoulders. “Other school corporations will have to determine whether or not they believe this case, or any other case, frankly, is binding precedent in light of what the federal government’s position and the department of justice of the United States government’s position is, which is absolutely contrary to what this judge has ruled.”

The judge also ruled EVSC must pay damages and attorney fees. Both parties still need to determine when to set a trial to sort out those damages.

