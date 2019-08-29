Lawsuit Says Vigo County Deputy Used Excessive Force Against Man

A lawsuit alleges an Indiana man was the victim of excessive force by a Vigo County Sheriff’s deputy in April 2018.

John Chris Kinney, 50, of Terre Haute filed the lawsuit Tuesday and is seeking $700,000 in damages.

The lawsuit says McKinney was searching around his Vigo County home after hearing someone outside when he saw the deputy’s cruiser.

The suit says McKinney stopped to speak to the deputy but they exchanged unpleasant words and the officer followed him home, become aggressive and battered him while trying to handcuff him.

The officer in question declined to comment, saying he hadn’t seen a copy of the complaint.

