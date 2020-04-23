Lawsuit Filed Against Illinois Gov. Pritzker, Claims Violation of Civil Rights

Illinois House of Representatives member Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) has filed a lawsuit against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker claiming a violation of civil rights.

Rep. Bailey filed the lawsuit on April 23, and made a statement on the matter, saying, “My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original disaster proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020.”

“Enough is enough. I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life,” Rep. Bailey went on to say.

Citizens can view the lawsuit filed against Gov. Pritzker by clicking here.

