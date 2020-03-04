Lawsuit Against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Dismissed

The lawsuit filed against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been dismissed.

Multiple women accused Hill of sexual harassment in March of 2018, though Hill denied those accusations.

A federal judge called the accusations against Hill “disgraceful,” but if they are true, sexual harassment charges must be filed against the accuser’s employer to clarify that the accuser worked for the House and Senate – not Hill or the state.

This ruling leaves the possibility of additional charges of defamation and invasion of privacy to be re-filed in State Court.

