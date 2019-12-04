Lawsuit Against Crown Hill Cemetery Dismissed

A judge dismissed the lawsuit against Crown Hill Cemetery by the family of 1930s gangster John Dillinger.

Marion County Judge Tim Oaks granted Crown Hill’s motion to dismiss Michael Thompson’s lawsuit after a hearing Wednesday.

Thompson, Dillinger’s nephew, wanted to exhume Dillinger’s Indianapolis gravesite to confirm whether he was actually buried there.

Crown Hill objected to the proposed exhumation in August, saying it had a “duty to the families we serve to ensure the safety and integrity of the Cemetery which is threatened by the proposed exhumation.”

The FBI maintains that Dillinger died in a shootout at the Biograph Theatre in 1934.

Back in September, the History Channel dropped out of a planned documentary on Dillinger that would have included the exhumation.

