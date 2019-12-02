Lawsuit Alleges an Indiana Hospital Exposed Patients to Deadly Diseases

An Indiana hospital is accused of exposing more than 1,000 surgical patients to deadly infections due to a failed sterilization procedure.

According to Fox’s affiliate station, Fox 59, a lawsuit was filed last week in Elkhart County against Goshen Hospital on behalf of patients who had the surgery between April and September. The lawsuit alleges the patients were exposed to Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and HIV.

The hospital recently notified patients who had surgery in that period that a sterilization technician failed to complete one crucial step in the process of some surgical equipment, possibly affecting 1,182 patients.

Hospital officials said the issue was corrected immediately and that the risk of infection is low.

Patients can get tested for free to determine if they were infected, the hospital said.

Comments

comments