Lawmakers Propose Stricter Gun Laws

Kentucky lawmakers are trying to address gun control after several bills on the topic were filed in the General Assembly. These bills can die, but gun owners say they’re extremely concerned.

This comes after lawmakers decided to ban bump stocks, hoping that will put an end to mass shootings. Some gun owners tell 44News banning all assault-style weapons may not be the best solution.

One gun owner and pawnshop worker tells 44News he and his customers buy assault-style weapons to hunt and take to the shooting range.

“They are super fun. There’s a bunch of attachments for them. You can really get to personalize them,” says Dylan Moore, Audubon Loans Manager.

Although a bill recently filed through the General Assembly would change a standing gun control bill by defining assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices while also criminalizing the possession and transfer of those weapons. This is something some gun owners disagree with since other firearms can be just as harmful.

“This here hold the same amount of rounds as your typical AR. You can shoot 30,” says Moore. “They even make 50, 100 round clips for these guns here and they are just as deadly if not more deadly than these are. So I don’t see the point of banning assault-style weapons. You do that, you’d almost have to get rid of every one of them because every gun can kill somebody.”

The right to own a gun is protected by the United States Constitution.

“There’s not really a reason to take them away we are a great sports state. We like to shoot deer and turkey and everything else. If you take away all guns, I think it’s going to start a civil war or something because ain’t nobody wants to get rid of their guns around here.”

The bill filed through the General Assembly is also aimed at criminalizing people with un-registered assault weapons. Gun store employees say guns should never fall into the wrong hands.

“They should be locked up in your house like they are supposed to be,” says Moore.

The bill would require gun owners to safely store weapons. It will also establish an assault weapons registration program and weapons buy-back program under the Kentucky State Police.

If this bill becomes law, officials will also have the right to exempt any weapons from the buy-back program or any other prohibitions. The General Assembly will reconvene in January.

