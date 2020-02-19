Lawmakers Propose Statewide Fairness Law

Lawmakers are looking to adopt a fairness ordinance across the state of Kentucky. Though several communities are fighting back against the bipartisan bill at a statehouse rally.

The statewide fairness rally kicked off in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon. Despite the fact 18 areas of the Bluegrass state have already adopted a fairness ordinance nine senators are teaming up to make it statewide.

Still, some lawmakers are concerned it won’t make it through the Kentucky Senate due to the fact the bill is filed every year and hasn’t had enough support.

Although some lawmakers believe 2020 could be the year to pass it. If passed, the bill would ban LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations for the entire state.

Currently, the Kentucky Civil Rights Act prevents discrimination by race, color, religion, and disability but does not touch on LGBTQ rights. On a local level, Daviess County Fiscal Court has presented an ordinance and hosted two community forums in hopes of moving forward with the ordinance.

The next will be held at Brescia University on February 24. Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of when the first statewide fairness ordinance was introduced in the state.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we follow the ordinance moving through the Kentucky General Assembly.

