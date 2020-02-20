Lawmakers Makes Medical Marijuana Proposal

Kentucky lawmakers are one step closer to passing a bill allowing medical marijuana in the Bluegrass State.

House Bill 136 passed through the House of Representatives on a 65 to 30 vote. Now, it now heads to the Senate.

Some people fear, if medical marijuana is allowed in the Commonwealth, certain people are going to abuse the drug.

“I don’t agree with illegal drugs and that I think people who are using them, they ought to lock them up,” says community member, Tony Snider.

Snider tells 44News if this bill becomes law, he hopes marijuana distributed by doctors won’t be abused the way opioids have been.

“The people that need it are not the ones who are abusing it (opioids),” says Snider. He was in the military for a number of years and knows first hand how frustrating it is to treat chronic pain. The veteran still has pain from being injured in the line of duty.

Although, Snider says the opioid epidemic has made it difficult to get refills on a prescription.

“Yeah there were people who abused the opioids, but you know the people who need it and can’t get it. What are you supposed to do? They say to take a Tylenol but that won’t help a thing.”

Since the most common use for medical marijuana is to alleviate pain, Snider hopes it can be an alternative for people trying to cope with chronic discomfort.

“I think it can help a lot of people. People who have been in accidents, and veterans and all of this. I mean, you’ve got people who have been dealing with pain and can’t get any pain medication,” says Snider.

Kentuckians in favor of the bill aren’t the only ones trying to make waves in the medical field. Republican Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas filed a bill aimed at bringing medical marijuana into the Hoosier state for a number of reasons.

“Better quality of life, less side effects than many prescription medications people are taking now,” says Lucas.

