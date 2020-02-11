Lawmakers, Indiana Legion Join Forces to Help Homeless Veterans

The Indiana House of Representatives and the American Legion, Department of Indiana joined forces at the Statehouse Monday to fill care packages for homeless Hoosier veterans.

According to State Rep. Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty), a U.S. Army veteran, the Indiana House of Representatives selected Indiana’s American Legion as their bipartisan philanthropy project for the 2020 legislative session. House lawmakers launched a donation drive at the Statehouse, and collected over 7,000 food and hygiene items for veterans in need. In all, House lawmakers and over 30 members of the Indiana Legion assembled about 250 hygiene kits and 250 emergency food kits at the Statehouse on Monday.

“During my years in law enforcement and through my work with the Southern Indiana Veterans Living and Rehabilitation Facility, I understand there are a lot of homeless veterans out on the street for various reasons,” Bartels said. “This is a great way to give back and offer a helping hand.”

Bartels said lawmakers collected and donated basic hygiene items and non-perishable food items like canned meat, pasta, soup and breakfast bars. Donations will be distributed via care packages to homeless veterans across Indiana.

The number of homeless veterans increased 6 percent since 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The American Legion, Department of Indiana, is honored to have teamed up with the Indiana House of Representatives, to help our homeless veterans across this state,” said Allen Connelly, commander of the American Legion, Department of Indiana. “We look forward to continuing our outreach, by working with facilities across the state that have dedicated their efforts to changing the lives of our fellow Hoosier homeless veterans.”

In addition to the donation drive, House lawmakers launched a social media campaign using #HelpHoosierHeroes to raise awareness about veteran homelessness and the resources available to veterans in need.

The American Legion, Department of Indiana is the largest veteran service organization in the state and nation. The Indiana Legion is committed to providing continued service to fellow veterans, their families and communities.

