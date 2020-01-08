Lawmaker Proposes Stricter Gun Legislation

As the Second Amendment movement picks up momentum across the Bluegrass, one Indiana Senator is proposing a stricter gun law that would impact the age someone can buy a gun or even ammunition. Meantime, there’s mixed reaction across the area on how to address these different concerns.

Indiana Senate Bill 203 has been presented at the Statehouse. If passed, 18-year-olds will no longer be able to legally buy, trade, or have a firearm given to them. Everyone will have to wait until they turn 21 to get their own guns.

Some gun officials say local gun shops and firing ranges would feel the effects of this legislation.

“We go get a lot of young people in here wanting to learn and become better shooters and all that fun stuff,” says Uncle Rudy’s Indoor Firing Range Manager, Patrick DeSpain.

Democratic Senator Greg Taylor filed the bill which would also prevent gun owners from buying magazines or other firearm devices that can fire more than ten rounds of ammunition. Some people say this proposed law may not be the right way to put an end to mass violence.

“Whether you have ten rounds or thirty rounds, you can still carry the same amount of ammo at the end of the day,” says DeSpain. “We’ve seen that in some cases before.”

If Senate Bill 203 continues to move through the Statehouse, some people say it’ll likely upset many gun owners causing them to call on lawmakers to protect their Second Amendment rights by passing a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.

“We definitely should become a sanctuary,” says DeSpain. “Because without the right to bear arms we kind of lose some of our other rights and they’ll start taking those away too.”

Despain says many people come to the shooting range to learn how to be safe with guns.

He says, unfortunately, gun owners already feel like their Second Amendment rights are being infringed upon due to current legislation such as the ban on bump stocks.

“It doesn’t matter if I can pull a trigger really fast or really slow. A trigger is a trigger,” says DeSpain. He says taking away more rights from law-abiding citizens won’t put an end to gun violence.

“There’s a thing called a black market. No matter how many laws you put in place, it will always be there,” says DeSpain.

