Law Enforcement Warning Against Recent Scams

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of the latest scam targeting those wanting to help those in need.

Scammers have been asking people to email Apple e-cards to help the poor. Authorities are hoping no one else falls into their trap.

According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are now asking people to send them electronic Apple gift cards. They are like mailing an iTunes gift card electronically, leaving no delay for those ready to take your money.

“They didn’t get my money. They are not getting my money,” says Robert Meredith.

The tricky thing is these fraudsters are now claiming to be collecting money for those in need.

“They don’t go to the homeless people. They are going towards people that are scamming,” says Meredith.

Thankfully not everyone is falling for their sneaky tactics.

“Wouldn’t give them your social security number, your bank account, nothing. Because they can take out more and more than they are supposed to,” says Meredith.

It’s heartbreaking to think there are people prying on those with a generous nature.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there who will try to rip you off but there are a lot of good charities out there and homeless is a huge need out there in our country,” says Tim Maniscalo from the Better Business Bureau.

To find homeless shelters in the area who are always helping those in need, you can visit this link

