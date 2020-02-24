Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Drunk Driving

It’s a trend law enforcement sees all across the country and it made its way here to the Tri-State. Parents, siblings, and even caregivers driving intoxicated with children in the backseat.

Stacy Sutton says, “I think that you should go to jail if you are driving intoxicated with a kid in the car.”

Hannah Sherretz says, “I think anybody that is intoxicated or drinking and driving shouldn’t have their children, and they should go to jail. I’m a single mother of two. That’s a risk I’m not willing to take and I don’t think anyone else should either.”

Still, those risks are happening too frequently hitting close to home. On Saturday, 36-year-old Kyle Henning, a father was arrested for driving under the influence in Evansville.

Deputies say Henning was more than twice the legal limit. When they stopped his car the man’s 11-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

According to court records, the man failed deputies’ commands. Not only was the father charged with operating while intoxicated but deputies added a second charge a felony for having a passenger under the age 18 in the vehicle.

A charge Indiana State Police say could carry a hefty fine and even jail time!

Sgt. Todd Ringle says, “Anyone that is impaired transporting a child under the age of 18 commits a class 6 felony. That means that person can serve up to two years in prison and a fine of $10,000.”

The numbers are staggering. Just in the last year, 44News reported ten different cases where parents have been charged with either dependent neglect or operating while intoxicated with a child in their car!

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1.5 million drivers were arrested in 2019 for driving intoxicated.

The CDC reports 50 percent of passengers who died during DUI related crashes were under the age of 21.

Sgt. Ringle recommends calling a cab or using rideshare apps like Lyft or Uber. Instead of the alternative, jail or even death!

“I still think they should go to jail, but I do think they need to go through some programs to get themselves clean, understand the choices they made and the lives they put at risk,” says Sherretz.

“I think we are desensitized people don’t think about the worst results that can happen in the end, and you should! Especially when it’s your kids or somebody else’s kid,” says Sutton.

