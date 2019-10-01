Law Enforcement Continue to Monitor Closed Kentucky Exit Ramp

Law enforcement will step up its observation of an closed exit that drivers continue to drive through.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said I-69 Exit 10 at KY 425 in Henderson County will have increased monitoring by Kentucky State Police. This follows recent weeks in which motorists have attempted to drive through the closed work area. Several vehicles have driven around the Road Closed barricades and endangered workers by attempting to travel through the construction site at normal highway speeds, according to KYTC.

Road crews closed the ramps on August 10 to work on concrete replacement and rehabilitation work. The closure includes U.S. 41 intersection at the east end of the KY 425 Henderson Bypass and KY 2084 extending northeastward to U.S. 41. The $1.4 million dollar project plans on completion before November 15.

Comments

comments